Figawi Race Weekend Starts Friday

May 27, 2022

HYANNISPORT – Memorial Day Weekend has arrived and with it the annual Figawi Race Weekend will begin Friday, May 27.

Registration for the annual yacht races begins at 3 p.m. at the Hyannis Yacht Club on Friday. Race documents and gear will be available for pickup, as live entertainment will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m.

Racing begins Saturday with 11 a.m. start times off the Hyannis Port jetty on both Saturday and Sunday. Spectators will be able to watch boats take to the starting line from 9 to 11 a.m. both days from Kalmus Beach.

A tent party will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. after Saturday’s racing, while the Hyannis Yacht Club will host a prize ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more, visit Figawi’s website by clicking here.

