Figawi to Return for 52nd Race on Memorial Day Weekend

HYANNIS – The Figawi race weekend will be returning to Cape Cod and Nantucket May 26th through May 29th.

Boaters will depart from Hyannis on Memorial Day Weekend for a charity race across Nantucket Sound.

Numerous events in the area will commemorate the race weekend, which was founded back in 1972, as the race returns to its original format on the water with its Nantucket Harbor finish line.

Registration for Figawi is open now, with sign-ins for the weekend happening Friday, May 26. Race day is Saturday, May 27.

For more details on Figawi 2023, click here.