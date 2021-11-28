Report Outlines Options For Expanded Rail

BOURNE – MassDOT has released its Final Cape Rail Study report, analyzing the potential for year-round passenger rail to the Cape Cod region.

The study was conducted with support of the Cape Cod Commission and guided by an Advisory Group of elected officials and representatives of interest groups, regional agencies, and organizations.

It determined that an expansion of the rail service to Cape Cod would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and daily vehicle trips while providing economic opportunity.

The study examined two alternatives for an expanded rail framework, the first providing weekday commuter service to and from Buzzards Bay, with transfer required at Middleborough station for those traveling to or from Boston.

A second larger alternative would expand service across the Cape Cod Canal and extend to the existing Bourne Station, providing direct trips and increased service during peak hours to and from Boston and Cape Cod.

The first alternative would foster an estimated daily reduction of vehicles on the road of over 800, while the second would reduce the amount by almost 1,200.

Order of magnitude operation and maintenance costs are estimated at $5.0 million for the first alternative in the report, and 9.3 million per year for the second.

The study will provide a framework for future discussions on the matter.

Current rail service to and from Boston’s South Station to Cape Cod is limited to seasonal weekend service during the summer months via the CapeFLYER rail service.

To view the full report, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter