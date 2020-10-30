Residents Reminded to Check Clocks, Alarms as Daylight Savings Ends

CENTERVILLE – With Daylight Savings set to end this weekend, local fire departments are reminding residents to reset their clocks and check the alarms in their homes that could potentially save their lives.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire District Fire Prevention Officer Martin MacNeely said that with so much going on between things like the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still important to remember to ensure that devices such as fire alarms are ready at all times.

“We seem to have more people at home than ever before, versus being in the office,” MacNeely explained, “so it’s more likely to have an issue at your house.”

Now is also an important time to see if those alarms need to be replaced outright. MacNeely explained that smoke alarms should be replaced once every 10 years, while carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced every seven years to a decade.

The COMM Fire District is also continuing their program to aid seniors 65 years old and above with these tasks by visiting their homes, after it was paused during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are playing catch-up right now with the ones we did miss,” MacNeely said, “but we’ve actually assigned more people to the program in the department and we’re going to be catching up rapidly here over the next couple of months.”

Clocks will fall back an hour on Sunday, November 1, at 2 a.m.