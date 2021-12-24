Fire Experts Highlight Holiday Safety

HYANNIS – Fire officials are urging residents to stay safe this holiday season between lighting decorations, more time cooking at home and other increased fire hazard risks.

“The holiday is a time of year when we’re decorating our home. A lot of people have Christmas trees in their home. They’re using candles to decorate and electrical lighting. They’re also doing a lot of cooking and celebrating and baking—all these things are great but they do presents a potential risk of fire,” said Communications Manager at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Susan McKelvey

“So at NFPA our goal during this time of year is to better educate people around where potential hazards exist.”

Cooking fires are one of the most common places fires start year-round, and McKelvey added that home cooks should be even more aware around the holidays as distractions multiply between phones, guests and more meals to prepare than usual.

She said that flammable objects should be kept at least three feet from any heat sources and that ovens and stoves should never be left unattended.

For those with a real Christmas Tree, McKelvey warned that they are a responsibility that must be watered often until after the season is finished.

“As soon as the holidays are over, as soon as you reasonably can, get it out of your house because the longer it’s in your home the more it dries out and the more of a hazard it becomes. A tree is a large combustible item in your house and the drier it is the faster it will go up in flames,” said McKelvey.

She also encouraged people to utilize battery-operated lights instead of real candles to help cut down on potential hazards, especially when used alongside greenery.

More fire-safety related tips can be found on the NFPA’s website.