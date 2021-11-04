Fire Officials Urge People to Check Detectors When Changing Clocks

HYANNIS – Daylight saving time ends this weekend, and fire officials say that the seasonal clock change is a good time to check fire and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

They recommend fresh batteries for all detectors, and that residents replace devices older than 10 years.

“Working smoke and CO alarms are key to surviving a fire or carbon monoxide leak,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey in a statement.

With carbon monoxide poisoning as the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States, Ostroskey said that working detectors are vital.

Modern fires also burn more quickly due to changes in construction, providing only one to three minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds, further heightening the need for properly-working alarms, added Ostroskey.

Officials said that residents should replace alarms with photoelectric ones, which have a 10-year battery.