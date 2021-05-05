You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Fire Prevention Officer Offers Electrical Safety Month Fire Guidance

Fire Prevention Officer Offers Electrical Safety Month Fire Guidance

May 5, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Fire officials are using May to highlight the dangers of electrical fires during Electrical Safety Month.

It is recommended that property is checked at least every ten years to ensure that outlets and electrical systems are up-to-date.

If extension cords and power strips are used on a regular basis, that is a sign that an electrical system is in need of an update.

Warning signs of an overloaded electrical outlet or upcoming electrical fire include flickering lights, overheated plugs, loose outlets, and frequently blown fuses among others.

The Centerville, Osterville, Marstons Mills Fire District advises residents to limit the number of devices plugged into any single outlet or circuit and to not rely on power strips or extension cords.

Keeping furniture from pinching electrical cords and not running cords under rugs is also recommended to practice good fire safety.

“Even though air conditioners tend to be temporary use for a few months in the summertime, they really do need to be plugged directly into an outlet,” advised Fire Prevention Officer for COMM Fire District Michael Grossman when asked about fire safety over the summer.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


