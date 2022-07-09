You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fire Rips Through Historic, 17th-Century Inn on Nantucket

July 9, 2022

NANTUCKET (AP) — A fire ripped through a historic landmark on Nantucket Saturday morning, leaving the centuries-old structure heavily damaged.

Firefighters battled the blaze that tore through the Veranda House inn, which dates back to the 17th century. The inn is located in downtown Nantucket.

The Yarmouth Fire Department said multiple firefighters from around the Cape Cod area headed to the island to help battle the flames.

Nantucket police urged people to avoid the area. Photos and videos posted online showed smoke billowing into the sky above the downtown area.

The inn, which was built in the late 1600′s, boasts 18 rooms and suites.

