Local Veterans Groups Receives Cultural Grant

April 5, 2023

HYANNIS – The Mass Cultural Council has awarded a grant of $2,500 to the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center through its “Festival and Projects” Program.

The grant signifies the significant public value of the programs and services offered by the center.

“In addition to the important vital services we offer, we know our veterans enjoy arts and cultural events as well.  We could not be prouder to receive this grant that enables us to offer this inaugural artistic endeavor, our first film screening, with and for veterans,” said Barbara-Anne Foley, Outreach and Program Manager for the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

The Mass Cultural Council has a budget of $15.7 million, including an appropriation of nearly $14 million from the state of Massachusetts and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and other sources.

The agency also runs the Mass Cultural Facilities Fund in partnership with MassDevelopment.

Mass Cultural Council says their mission is to promote excellence, education, access and diversity in the arts, humanities, and sciences, to improve the quality of life for all Massachusetts residents and contribute to the vitality of communities and the economy.

