You are here: Home / NewsCenter / First Shark Sighting of the Year Reported in Provincetown

First Shark Sighting of the Year Reported in Provincetown

May 2, 2021
 

 

PROVINCETOWN – The first shark sighting of the season, a basking shark, was reported recently near Provincetown.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy reported the sighting and pointed out some key differences between basking sharks and great white sharks.

Four great white shark attacks have been recorded on the Cape in the last decade.

The basking shark possesses a slightly-rounded triangular dorsal fin while the great white’s is sharper.

Great whites have a white belly, giving them a two-toned body whereas the coloring in basking sharks is more solid throughout.

Basking sharks feed on plankton, and not marine mammals. The biggest danger in a basking shark is bumping into it while swimming.

The great white, on the other hand, feeds on marine mammals such as seals.

Great whites start to return to waters along the Cape in May as the water warms up.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 