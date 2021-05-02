First Shark Sighting of the Year Reported in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – The first shark sighting of the season, a basking shark, was reported recently near Provincetown.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy reported the sighting and pointed out some key differences between basking sharks and great white sharks.

Four great white shark attacks have been recorded on the Cape in the last decade.

The basking shark possesses a slightly-rounded triangular dorsal fin while the great white’s is sharper.

Great whites have a white belly, giving them a two-toned body whereas the coloring in basking sharks is more solid throughout.

Basking sharks feed on plankton, and not marine mammals. The biggest danger in a basking shark is bumping into it while swimming.

The great white, on the other hand, feeds on marine mammals such as seals.

Great whites start to return to waters along the Cape in May as the water warms up.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter