You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fishing Tournament Launched to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fishing Tournament Launched to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

April 5, 2021

HYANNIS – A new fishing tournament will be taking place in June to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands.

E.J. Jaxtimer has announced that the Little Big Fishing Tournament will be raising money to aid the organization, which aims to boost the lives of local children by pairing them with adult mentors as positive role models.

More than 150 participants are expected to take part in the tournament, with upwards of 30 boats being utilized.

The Little Big Fishing Tournament will be held in Hyannis on June 24. For more information, visit the tournament’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 