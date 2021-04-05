Fishing Tournament Launched to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

HYANNIS – A new fishing tournament will be taking place in June to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands.

E.J. Jaxtimer has announced that the Little Big Fishing Tournament will be raising money to aid the organization, which aims to boost the lives of local children by pairing them with adult mentors as positive role models.

More than 150 participants are expected to take part in the tournament, with upwards of 30 boats being utilized.

The Little Big Fishing Tournament will be held in Hyannis on June 24. For more information, visit the tournament’s website by clicking here.