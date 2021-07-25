Fishing Tournament Raises $80k for Big Brothers Big Sisters

HYANNIS – More than $80,000 was raised in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands through the recent Little Big Fishing Tournament hosted by Baxter’s Fish ‘N’ Chips.

Forty fishing boats and over 200 anglers gathered for the fundraiser, which included dinner provided by the event host and sponsor, and an award ceremony.

Raffle prizes and giveaways were included amongst the awards and medals given out throughout the event.

Adult and junior anglers who made the heaviest catches of striped bass and bluefish were recognized during the awards ceremony.

Due to the earnings of the fundraiser, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands will be able to help more at-risk youth throughout the region.

The event was made possible through community and partner donations to the organization which pairs at-risk youth with adult mentors in the hopes of making a positive difference in the children’s lives.