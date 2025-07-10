Fishing tournament raises over $180,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

HYANNIS – This year’s Little Big Fishing Tournament by Big Brothers Little Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands raised $182,695 to support the non-profit’s efforts to support at-risk youth in the community.

32 boats and 160 anglers came together for two days in the waters off the coast, culminating with a celebration at Baxter’s Fish and Chips that featured an auction, raffles, and an awards ceremony with medals for the anglers who caught the biggest stripers and bluefish.

The heaviest bass and heaviest bluefish caught this year weighed in at 13.4 and 13.1 pounds, caught by Spero Theoharidis aboard the Mother of Pearl and Mark Noone aboard Mako Madness.

“Since we started the tournament in 2021, the tournament has raised over $857,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands,” said E.J. Jaxtimer. “We would not be able to raise all of this money without the generosity from our local community.”