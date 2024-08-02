FishingBooker Recognizes Cape Cod As Top Fishing Destination In 2024 Rankings

DENNIS – The prestigious platform for fishing charters, FishingBooker, recently recognized Cape Cod as the best fishing destination in Massachusetts in 2024.

As the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, the organization used data collected from over 100,000 fishing trips booked over the past year to form its rankings, using a methodology that incorporated key business aspects including the volume of available fishing charters, average review scores, pricing, and the number of reputable guides.

According to the rankings, Cape Cod stood out for its high number of guides with the Angler’s Choice Award, a high number of bookings, and minimum fishing prices, achieving maximum scores in all three areas.

In addition to the region’s overall recognition, the towns of Dennis (2), Orleans (4), and Sandwich (10) all received top 10 individual recognitions in a comprehensive ranking of the state’s fishing towns.

To view a list of the top fishing towns in each state, click here.