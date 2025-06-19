Flights from Hyannis to Philadelphia and Chicago debut on Friday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Gateway Airport and American Airlines are preparing to debut seasonal service between the Cape and the metropolitan hubs of Chicago and Philadelphia on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The new services complement existing summer service to and from New York City and Washington D.C. and will run daily flights between Hyannis and Philadelphia through September 2, with flights between Hyannis and Chicago taking place on Saturdays through August 30.

Members of the airline, the Cape Cod Gateway Airport Commission, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and the State Legislative Delegation will be onsite for a celebration to welcome the arrival of one of the first flights from Philly from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Passengers on the incoming flight will receive a complementary gift bag.

American Airlines’ flights between Hyannis and New York City and Washington D.C. debuted in June of 2024.