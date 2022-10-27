Cape Cod Commission Creates Floodplain Regulation Tools

HYANNIS – Over $148,000 has been granted to the Cape Cod Commission to create new tools for future development in the regional floodplain.

The money comes from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

A total of $1.2 million was recently approved by Governor Charlie Baker.

The funding will be used statewide to hire technical experts with the hopes to mitigate and be prepared for impacts of climate change in the years ahead.

The commission will be working with several institutions with the intention of developing regulatory tools, bylaws, and zoning practices to increase the region’s resilience to these potential hazards.

That includes wetland regulations that towns may wish to add to existing practices.