You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Florida Flies Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Island Responds

Florida Flies Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Island Responds

September 15, 2022

TALLAHASSEE (AP) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has claimed responsibility for flying two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies.

His office says flights to the island are an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

The governor’s office didn’t elaborate on their legal status, but many migrants who cross the border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation to pursue asylum in immigration court–as allowed under U.S law and international treaty–or released on humanitarian parole.

In response, local lawmakers have reported that places for food and shelter have been created.

State Representative for the Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket District Dylan Fernandes (D) tweeted that many of the immigrants flown in from Texas did not know where they were when they landed, adding that they were reportedly promised jobs and housing upon arrival.

Parts of this report were referenced from the Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 