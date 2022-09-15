Florida Flies Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Island Responds

TALLAHASSEE (AP) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has claimed responsibility for flying two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies.

His office says flights to the island are an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

The governor’s office didn’t elaborate on their legal status, but many migrants who cross the border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation to pursue asylum in immigration court–as allowed under U.S law and international treaty–or released on humanitarian parole.

In response, local lawmakers have reported that places for food and shelter have been created.

Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants. pic.twitter.com/kG5bglhbLe — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022

Developing situation on #MarthasVineyard where migrants arrived via charter flight from TX this afternoon. Islanders working hard to provide food + shelter — TY @MVCommServices Sheriff Ogden @DukesCountyEM @DukesOffice #mapoli https://t.co/iMGUmmLLaX — Julian Cyr (@JulianCyr) September 14, 2022

State Representative for the Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket District Dylan Fernandes (D) tweeted that many of the immigrants flown in from Texas did not know where they were when they landed, adding that they were reportedly promised jobs and housing upon arrival.

Currently immigrants are being dropped off on Martha's Vineyard by chartered flights from Texas. Many don't know where they are. They say they were told they would be given housing and jobs. Islanders we're given no notice but are coming together as a community to support them. — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 14, 2022

Parts of this report were referenced from the Associated Press