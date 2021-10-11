Flu Vaccine Clinic to be Held In Barnstable Village for People 65+

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment recently announced that it will hold a drive-through clinic to distribute flu vaccines for adults aged 65 or older on Tuesday, October 12 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Barnstable County Complex at 3195 Main Street in Barnstable Village.

Participants are advised to use the entrance closest to the Superior Courthouse and go to the top of the hill in front of the old jail where vaccine doses will be administered by healthcare professionals.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle.

To register for an appointment online, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter