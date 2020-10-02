You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Food Distribution Event Set For Friday at Community College

October 2, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – A Farmers to Families food distribution event will be held Friday, October 2, at Cape Cod Community College.

A part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s community grant program, the Farmers to Families event in West Barnstable will provide pounds of essential groceries for families in need at no cost.

Volunteers with both the Family Table Collaborative and the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Foundation will be on hand to help. The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will also be distributing food.

Distribution will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and cars can begin arriving at the college at 9 a.m. Attendees are asked to use the school’s main entrance before following signs to Parking Lot 12.

