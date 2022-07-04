You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Non-Profit Offering Free Meals to Kids on Lower & Outer Cape

July 4, 2022

A Food 4 Kids banner from 2020.

CHATHAM – Food 4 Kids Cape Cod is offering free meals to kids on the Lower and Outer Cape this summer.

The group, which is part of the Massachusetts Summer EATS program, will provide the meals to children and teens though community sponsored programs in Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet.

Meals are offered on weekdays. The group notes children do not have to be participating in the programs in order to get a free meal.

Scroll down for a full list of locations and times that meals are offered or click on this Facebook post.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

