Non-Profit Offering Free Meals to Kids on Lower & Outer Cape

CHATHAM – Food 4 Kids Cape Cod is offering free meals to kids on the Lower and Outer Cape this summer.

The group, which is part of the Massachusetts Summer EATS program, will provide the meals to children and teens though community sponsored programs in Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet.

Meals are offered on weekdays. The group notes children do not have to be participating in the programs in order to get a free meal.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter