Food4Vets Event Being Held Tuesday at Cape Cod Vet Center

HYANNIS – A Food4Vets event will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at the Cape Cod Vet Center in Hyannis.

Hosted by both the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, the event will provide up to 100 meal kits to local veterans in need that will last them for two weeks.

Centerville State Representative Will Crocker and other local volunteers will also be on hand.

“Support of veterans in the community is strong here,” Adam Doerfler with the Cape Cod Vet Center said.

“It’s great to be part of this event, and it’s very helpful to any veteran from Provincetown to Bourne.”

Veterans are asked to pre-register for the event before arriving at the site from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. They are also advised to remain in their vehicles, as volunteers will safely place the meal kits inside of their trunks.

“It’s very, very easy. It’s just a few minutes out of your day,” Doerfler said.

“You don’t even have to get out of your car; just drive right in and drive away, and you’ll be happy with the food package.”

Registration for the event can be found by clicking here. Veterans without access to the internet or who would like assistance with registering can also call Doerfler at 508-778-0124, and he will be able to provide help.