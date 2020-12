HYANNIS – A Food4Vets event will be taking place at the Cape Cod Vet Center in Hyannis on Tuesday.

Meal kits with non-perishable food will be given out to local veterans, military members and families, and Gold Star families in need of support.

The kits will provide two weeks worth of food.

The event, which is being held in partnership with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. To learn more, including how to register, click here.