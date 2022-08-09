You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Forecasters Trim Hurricane Season Outlook a Bit, Still Busy

August 9, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Federal meteorologists say this hurricane season may not be quite as busy as they initially thought, but it should still be more active than normal.

The updated hurricane outlook by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) trims a storm off some of the high end of predictions. It says there’s a 60% chance of a busier than normal season.

In May, NOAA was saying that was 65%. Colorado State University also is cutting back a tad on its hurricane forecast. But experts say that they still expect it to be a busy and potentially dangerous year.

By Seth Borenstein, Associated Press

