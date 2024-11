FALMOUTH – Longtime Cape Cod political figure Mary Pat Flynn has died at the age of 90.

The Falmouth resident served over three decades on the town’s Select Board and the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners.

RELATED: Mary Pat Flynn Recognized For Public Service To Cape Cod

A funeral Mass for Flynn will take place on Tuesday, November 19th at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in North Falmouth, followed by a private burial.