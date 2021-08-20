Former Cape Cod Chamber CEO to Head Up JFK Hyannis Museum

HYANNIS – Wendy Northcross, former chief executive officer of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, was recently named the new executive director of the John F. Kennedy Museum Hyannis Museum.

“I officially, fully, and totally retired from the Cape Cod chamber as of June 30 in terms of my day to day supervisor, management and leadership positions,” said Northcross.

Northcross was a co-founder of the JFK museum and is a longtime member of its board of directors.

2022 will mark the thirtieth anniversary of the museums opening.

Northcross highlighted upcoming events such as “A Ripple of Hope”, focusing on Bobby Kennedy, a photographic exhibit comprised of photos from Jacques Lowe, the Kennedy’s family photographer.

The museum will also reopen its outdoor speaker series with Pulitzer Prize winner Dr. Fredrik Logevall, who will discuss his recent book “JKF: Coming of Age in the American Century 1917-1956” focusing on the President’s early life.

Northcross noted that her involvement in the COVID response task force for Cape Cod helped prepare her for a leadership role at the museum amidst the COVID pandemic.

“I had a front row seat to some pretty incredible leadership, and it wasn’t just from that small committee, but deep within the community,” said Northcross.

“There was amazing stories going on there in terms of people stepping up and leading through adversity and a challenging time, and I have carried some of that with me here to the Hyannis JFK Museum.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter