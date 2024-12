FALMOUTH – Former Falmouth Service Center director Brenda Swain has died.

Swain held the role for nearly two decades before retiring in 2020.

The CapeCod.com NewsCenter interviewed Swain several times in the past, including an appearance on Sunday Journal to talk about the long history of the center which has served as a food pantry and a thrift shop.

Responding to an increased community need, Swain said the center grew exponentially while she was there.