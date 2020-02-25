You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FORWARD Receives $10K Grant to Study Disability Housing Needs

FORWARD Receives $10K Grant to Study Disability Housing Needs

February 25, 2020

Courtesy of FORWARD

SOUTH DENNIS – Friends Or Relatives With Autism & Related Disabilities, or FORWARD, has received a $10,000 grant to study disability housing needs on Cape Cod.

The micro-grant was provided through the Barnstable County License Plate Grant Program by the Cape Cod Commission on behalf of the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners and the Barnstable County Economic Development Council.

It will fund a task force and market analysis to evaluate the need for new, affordable supportive rental housing for individuals with developmental disabilities and the most effective use of resources for the support needs of the population.

The task force will focus on the housing needs for individuals with disabilities and the housing and other needs of the Direct Support Personnel and other workers who serve the population.

Among the possibilities under review are workforce housing and a training/conference facility for use by all disability service providers.

To learn more about the work of the task force, contact David Kaplan, executive director of FORWARD, at dkaplan@go-forward.org.

Construction is almost complete on the organization’s new home for adults with autism in Dennis. The development will provide supportive housing for eight adults.

Construction is expected to be complete in May.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
