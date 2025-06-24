You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fourth of July on a Friday means there will be plenty of traffic on the roads

June 24, 2025

HYANNIS – AAA is predicting a record amount of travel for the Fourth of July weekend.

An estimated 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period from Saturday, June 28th to Sunday, July 6th.

Officials say that many are taking advantage of the long weekend since the Fourth of July falls on a Friday.

The forecast represents an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year, and 7 million more than in 2019. 

 “Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

