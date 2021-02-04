Free Coats Being Distributed To Veterans

WEST BARNSTABLE- Veterans from across the state can receive a free coat from the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

Those interested should contact Barbara Foley at the Foundation by email before February 10.

18,000 winter coats were collected to be distributed to veterans throughout the state as part of the Coats4Vets charitable program.

Through a partnership with Ocean State Job Lot, people were able to purchase coats and donate them back to the store.

Customers were given a gift card to the store in exchange for their donation.

The donated coats will be given free of charge to veterans in need.

Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steve Xiarhos (R-West Barnstable), a Gold Star Father, participated in and assisted with the program.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter