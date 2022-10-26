Free COVID Vaccinations to be Offered at 4C’s

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is offering free coronavirus vaccination clinics until the end of 2022 at Cape Cod Community College while supplies last.

The clinics will be taking place weekly at the school’s vaccination site from October 30 through December 18 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Children from six months to four years of age are eligible for the vaccine, while anyone over five years old can get either a vaccination or updated booster.

Those receiving a shot are eligible for a gift card of $75 to area retailers. Gift cards are only available through December 31.

Vaccines and boosters will be provided at no charge. No appointment is needed, though some clinics may encourage pre-registration.