Two Cape Cod Catholic Schools to Offer Free Off-Cape Bus Service

HYANNIS – St. John Paul II High School and St. Francis Xavier Preparatory School will offer free bus transportation from Buzzards Bay, Sagamore, and Plymouth direct to the school’s Hyannis campus.

Typically costing an additional $1,700 annually or more for daily bus transportation, the bus service is being sponsored by donors.

The new free bus service will begin in the 2020-2021 school year.

“Particular for Wareham, Canal region, and Plymouth families, ready transportation is an obstacle to attending SFXP and JPII,” said school President, Christopher Keavy.

“We are pleased to remove this concern and allow more families to receive a high quality, Catholic education, our mission is to partner with parents and this initiative is a concrete example of that partnership.”

Planned off-Cape stops include Plymouth at Exit 5 on Route 3, Buzzards Bay at St. Margaret Primary School, and Sagamore at the Sagamore Park n’ Ride with direct service to Hyannis.

Plymouth-area families considering St. Margaret Primary School may also opt for this free transportation to the school.

SFXP and JPII will continue to have other transportation options through Barnstable Public Schools and the Cape Cod Regional Transportation Authority.

“I meet with families all the time who hope to make Catholic education possible for their children,” said Admissions Director Jenn Canzano.

“For off-Cape families, this new service will be a game-changer.”

St. Margaret Primary School [PS-4], St. Francis Xavier Preparatory School [5-8], and St. John Paul II High School form one PS-12 Cape Catholic school serving Cape Cod, Canal region, and South Shore families.