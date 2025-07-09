You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Free tick testing available for Cape residents amid rising health concerns

July 9, 2025

BARNSTABLE – With recent increases in the variety of ticks on Cape Cod, as well as the diseases they can carry, Barnstable County officials are highlighting the regional testing service.

Residents bitten by a tick can send the insect to the county where they will test it for diseases like Lyme or Rocky Mountain Spotted fever.

Basic testing is free for residents, though more expensive options are available that will test for a wider variety of diseases. 

Officials also recommend permethrin-treated clothing to help repel ticks and avoid bites in the first place.

Alpha-gal syndrome has been a concern for health officials as of late. It’s transmitted by the Lone Star tick and can lead to severe allergies to red meat.

It is rarely fatal by itself, but individuals can be caught off guard by the allergic reaction that can sometimes be delayed by hours after consuming meat.

The Lone Star tick is primarily found in the southeastern United States but has been seen in larger numbers on the Cape and Islands as the climate warms.

Barnstable County’s discounted tick testing webpage, including instructions on how to send in a tick for testing, can be found here

