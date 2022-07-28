Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot to Pass $1 Billion Mark

BOSTON – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing across the country is estimated to have a jackpot worth just over $1 billion.

Massachusetts State Lottery Commission officials estimate that the grand prize for the next Mega Millions game on July 29 will be $1.025 billion. That would be the fourth largest jackpot prize in U.S. lottery history and the biggest since January 2021.

The cash options on the Mega Millions prize is estimated to be $602.5 million.

Lottery officials are reminding residents to play responsibly and reasonably, only wagering what is within their means.

Mega Millions tickets will be sold for $2 each at participating locations across Massachusetts until 10:45 p.m. on Friday. The drawing will follow at 11 p.m. that night.