Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $630 Million

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission has reported the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 22 is an estimated $630 million.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $359.7 million. April 15 was the last date the jackpot was hit.

The next drawing will take place at 11pm on Friday, July 21st. Tickets can still be purchased for $2 until 10:45pm on Friday night.

The jackpot is the fifth largest award in Mega Millions history.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter