You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $630 Million

Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $630 Million

July 22, 2022

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission has reported the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 22 is an estimated $630 million.  

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $359.7 million. April 15 was the last date the jackpot was hit.

The next drawing will take place at 11pm on Friday, July 21st. Tickets can still be purchased for $2 until 10:45pm on Friday night.

The jackpot is the fifth largest award in Mega Millions history.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 