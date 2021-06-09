From Air to Space Force: Cape Cod Station to Be Renamed

SANDWICH – Cape Cod Air Force Station is set to receive a new name.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced that the station will officially be known as Cape Cod Space Force Station beginning Friday, June 11.

Lieutenant General with the U.S. Space Force Stephen Whiting stated that the renaming is meant to build “a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force.”

The 6th Space Warning Squadron will continue to work at the station, which is a part of Joint Base Cape Cod.

Missile warning and defense services, along with space surveillance data and more, will be carried out at the station, according to the Department of Defense.