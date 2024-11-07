Full Recap Of Local Outcomes In Tuesday’s Election

HYANNIS – Local seats in the Massachusetts Legislature were decided on Tuesday.

In the state Senate, Cape and Islands Democratic senator Julian Cyr was re-elected.

For the open seat in the Plymouth and Barnstable District, the winner was Democrat Dylan Fernandes, who will transition from his state representative role in the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District.

Democrat Thomas Moakley was unopposed in his bid to take Fernandes’ old seat.

Incumbents all won the other state representative races, including Democrat Christopher Flanagan in the 1st Barnstable District. Democrat Kip Diggs won the 2nd Barnstable District seat. Republican David Vieira won in the 3rd. In the 4th Barnstable District, Democrat Hadley Luddy was unopposed in her bid to take over for Sarah Peake, who did not seek another term. Republican Steven Xiarhos was the winner in the 5th Barnstable District.

Democratic Congressman William Keating will serve another term, as will Senator Liz Warren.

In the Barnstable County Commissioners’ race, Democratic incumbents Mark Forest and Sheila Lyons held onto their seats.

Question 6, which would have given the Barnstable Assembly of Delegates authority to modify budget line items proposed by county commissioners, did not pass.

In other ballot questions, Massachusetts voters said yes to the state auditor being able to investigate the legislature. The MCAS will no-longer be a high school graduation requirement. Rideshare drivers will be able to unionize. The referendum to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers was defeated. And voters rejected legalizing psychedelic drugs such as magic mushrooms.