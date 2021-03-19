Fund for Sandwich Aids Two Local Nonprofits

SANDWICH – Two local nonprofit organizations were recently given money for their services by the Fund for Sandwich, a part of the Cape Cod Foundation.

The Sandwich Council on Aging was granted $5,000 as a way to help seniors facing issues regarding food securing, housing, and more.

The coronavirus pandemic has made the need to address those challenges even greater, according to the foundation.

The Sandwich Arts Alliance was also provided with $800, to be used for children’s art kits.

The kits can be given out as a way to celebrate socially distanced and virtual gatherings for upwards of eight kids.