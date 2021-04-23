Fund for Sandwich Grants Money to Two Organizations

SANDWICH – Two local organizations recently received a total of $5,000 in grant funding from the Fund for Sandwich, a part of the Cape Cod Foundation.

Two grants worth $2,500 each were provided to Calmer Choice as well as the Sandwich Recreation Department.

Calmer Choice, an organization that focuses on promoting mental health and wellness, will utilize the funding to allow a second instructor to train for a program at the Oak Ridge Elementary School.

The program incorporates social-emotional learning, neuroscience, and more.

The Sandwich Recreation Department will used their grant to provide expanded access to their programs this summer, as discounted fees and scholarships will be made available to families who qualify.