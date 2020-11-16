Fund for Sandwich Provides $5,000 in Grants

SANDWICH – A $5,000 grant has been distributed to multiple organizations and entities by the Fund for Sandwich, a part of the Cape Cod Foundation.

Grants worth $1,000 were given to the Alzheimer’s Family Caregiver Support Center, Child and Family Services, the Sandwich Council on Aging, and the Community Health Center of Cape Cod for their operations.

Sandwich Public Schools and WE CAN also received $500 grants.

These grants were a part of the fund’s fourth annual grant awards.

