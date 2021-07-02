You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wellfleet OysterFest Postponed Again

Wellfleet OysterFest Postponed Again

July 2, 2021

 

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet OysterFest this year has been postponed after much deliberation by event organizers.

The event could end up being virtual this year, as it was last year, due to coronavirus concerns.

OysterFest was set to take place on October 16 and 17 this year, but the large crowd that it draws makes social distancing and virus safety measures difficult to enforce.

“In 2019, we had 23,000 people in that small footprint, so we will be looking at the size of that footprint and what is a safe crowd level,” said Executive Director for Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting Michele Insley in a recent interview.

Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting helps to organize the event, along with the town itself, for the benefit of the local shellfishing community.

Alternative ways of supporting the community, such as shellfish farm tours and buying fresh shellfish from local sources, were recommended in place of OysterFest until the event can be held in person again.

