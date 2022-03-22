Galibois Campaign For DA Announces Dan Wolf, Michaela McCuish As Honorary Chair, Committee Chair

HYANNIS – At a recent event in Hyannis, Robert Galibois, candidate for District Attorney for the Cape & Islands, announced that Cape Air founder and former State Senator Dan Wolf is joining his campaign as Honorary Chair.

“I’ve admired Dan Wolf for a long time, as one of the Cape’s most successful businessmen, a great Massachusetts Senator, a philanthropic spirit, a civic leader in every way,” said Galibois.

“He understands the crucial role a District Attorney plays in our community, so to have him become my honorary campaign chair is a great honor,” he said. “Now it’s my time to build that same trust with everyone on the Cape & Islands.”

A longtime defense attorney, Galibois has served in various roles in the region since 1995, including a five-year stint as Assistant DA from 1997-1993, and has operated his own law office since 2008.

During his speech he outlined campaign priorities in fighting the opioid crisis, creating specialized court sessions for defendants with mental health disorders and veterans, and establishing the position of Community Engagement Officer within the District Attorney’s Office.

Galibois also introduced Attorney Michaela McCuish as Campaign Chair.

Practicing criminal law since 2012, McCuish is also the founder of Compass Recovery Services and Pathway to Hope, which provide shelter and housing for individuals dealing with substance abuse disorders.

“Rob will be a great District Attorney for the Cape and Islands. He understands that our community must have strong legal representation, with a priority on safety and good due process, coupled with an understanding that we can help people turn their lives around, for everyone’s benefit,” said Wolf.

“I see experience, no-nonsense strength and integrity, fairness, and compassion,” he said. “I’m excited to do everything I can to support his campaign.”

The District Attorney seat recently opened when long standing DA Michael O’Keefe announced that he would not seek reelection after nearly two decades in office.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter