Gas Price Average In Massachusetts About Three Dollars

November 12, 2024

HYANNIS – AAA says the average gas price in Massachusetts has dropped down to nearly three dollars per gallon.

As of Monday, the organization said the price was $3.03. The national average was $3.08.

The average price at the pump in the Bay State over the summer was three dollars, 50 cents.

AAA says this fall, drivers in the U.S. have benefited from notably-cheaper gasoline compared to last year, and demand figures suggest it has helped spur more consumption.

Pump prices are not expected to fall much further in the short-term.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


