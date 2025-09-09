Gas prices rise following Labor Day weekend

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Gas prices in the state have risen in the past week following strong demand over Labor Day weekend, tighter supply, and a decrease in gas production.

Demand has remained steady over the past month, with a four-week average of over 9 million barrels a day.

As a result, inventories are strained, with gasoline stocks down for the seventh straight week, while gasoline production is also down.

The average price in the state is now $3.12 per gallon, five cents higher than last week, as well as a month ago.

The current in-state price is seven cents lower than the national average, and three and eight cents lower than regional neighbors Rhode Island and Connecticut, respectively.

“Drivers hoping for falling pump prices after Labor Day will have to wait for the time being thanks to strong and sustained demand through the end of the summer driving season,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

“Prices,” he said, “could wobble in the coming weeks based on weekly supply and demand data and as refineries start to undergo seasonal maintenance in earnest.”