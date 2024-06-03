Gateway Airport To Celebrate Inaugural Landing In New Partnership With American Airlines

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Gateway Airport is preparing to welcome the arrival of its first flight from American Airlines on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, with the first operators of seasonal service to and from New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport just outside the nation’s capital expected to touch down at 12:19 pm.

Airport officials and proponents of the partnership have highlighted the conveniences brought by the service, offering the opportunity for connections without needing to travel to Boston’s Logan International Airport or Rhode Island’s T.F. Green.

A celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport at 11:15 am, with refreshments, entertainment, and speakers from Cape Cod Gateway Airport and American Airlines on-site in honor of the new partnership.