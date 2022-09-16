You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gateway Airport to Honor Military at Community Event

September 16, 2022

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport has announced a family-friendly community event to honor the U.S. military.

A Great Day at the Gateway: Celebrating America on Cape Cod is open to all and is the latest installment in the airport’s community event series. 

The day will open with the Posting of the Colors by several local military color guards.

Food will be available as well as displays of aircrafts and flights for children through the Experimental Aircraft Associations Young Eagles Program.

“To thank our military past and present, our community and our customers for their continued support of Cape Cod Gateway Airport we are pleased to continue our community event series with a fun-filled day of activities for all ages,” Airport Manager Katie Servis said.

The event is taking place on Saturday, September 24 from 11am to 4pm at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

