Gosnold Receives $800K MassWorks Grant

HOPEDALE – Gosnold has been awarded $800,000 in state grant funding for road improvements.

The MassWorks Infrastructure grant will be used to rehabilitate nearly two miles of roadway on Cuttyhunk Island – the first significant roadwork project on the island in more than 25 years.

Improvements will include road repairs, resurfacing and the reconstruction of a failing retaining wall on Tower Hill Road.

The roadways are the only paved means of transportation on the island, and are vital to the shipping a delivery of goods from the island’s docks to local businesses and homes.

The roads also provide a lifeline for tourism and is the only means of access and egress to Cuttyhunk Harbor for boaters and ferry passengers.

“The Town of Gosnold is delighted to receive a 2019 MassWorks Infrastructure Grant for repairs of our Cuttyhunk Island retaining walls and roads,” said Gosnold Selectwoman Gail Blout.

“These much needed improvements will enhance public safety in our small, rural community, and we thank the Baker-Polito Administration and the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development for this recognition.”

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said he was thrilled that the smallest and most isolated community in Massachusetts is receiving such a significant infrastructure grant.

“These funds will make a big difference in maintaining Cuttyhunk’s fragile roadways and preserve access to Tower Hill Road, the hub of civic and cultural life on the island chain,” Cyr said.

Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes echoed the thoughts of Cyr.

“I am thrilled MassWorks has chosen Gosnold to be a recipient of this STRAP funding, and know it will go a long way in helping this community with much needed infrastructure upgrades,” Fernandes said.

Gosnold was one of three small towns in the state to receive a total of $2.8 million for roadway and bridge grants.

The announcement was made at the Hopedale Housing Authority, and was attended by Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy.

“This administration recognizes the importance of reliable, modern infrastructure to the safety and success of communities of all sizes,” Kennealy said.

“MassWorks is intentionally designed to be flexible to the varying challenges and opportunities faced by the Commonwealth’s diverse cities and towns, and this set aside for our smaller communities gives them the resources to make critical roadway upgrades.”