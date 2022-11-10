Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power

BOSTON (AP) – Hours after she was elected governor of Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey met with Republican Governor Charlie Baker to discuss the upcoming transfer of power.

Healey’s election made history. She is the first woman and the first openly gay candidate elected to the top office in Massachusetts. She is also the country’s first openly lesbian candidate elected governor.

Baker, who opted not to seek a third term, congratulated Healey on her win.

Baker declined to endorse the Republican candidate in the governor’s race and said he would do what he could to smooth Healey’s transition into the governor’s office.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press