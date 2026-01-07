Gov. Condemns rollback of CDC childhood vaccine recommendations as Cape Cod reports rapid flu spread

HYANNIS – With flu season in full swing, the CDC has reduced its recommended routine for childhood vaccines, a move being criticized by Gov. Maura Healey. She and state health officials say they continue to recommend vaccines despite the CDC’s reduced immunization schedule for influenza, COVID-19, and more.

“President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are yet again putting the health and wellbeing of our children at risk. They’re abandoning longstanding vaccine recommendations that have been proven to safely and effectively protect our children from diseases,” said Governor Maura Healey. “In Massachusetts, our vaccine recommendations continue to be rooted in science and evidence. We are making sure all Massachusetts families can get the vaccines they need to keep their children healthy.”

In recent months, the state has expanded independent standards for vaccine recommendations. Last year saw the adoption of legislation granting the state Department of Public Health authority to set independent standards for vaccine recommendations, regardless of federal recommendations. Meanwhile, Outer Cape Health Services is seeing a sharp increase in influenza cases across the Outer and Lower Cape and is urging residents to vaccinate and seek prompt care. They add that influenza A is driving much of the current activity for the Cape and Islands.