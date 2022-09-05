Governor Baker Announces Climate Funding For Several Cape Towns

MASHPEE – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced $32.8 million in grant funding to cities and towns across the state through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program, including several towns in the Cape and Islands.

Launched as part of Baker’s Executive Order 569 in 2017, the program provides funding and technical support to identify potential climate hazards and develop strategies to combat climate change.

“Since we started the program in 2017, the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program has played a large role in helping cities and towns across the state fight climate change by investing $100 million in 341 municipalities, or 97% of the Commonwealth’s communities,” said Baker.

“With this latest round of MVP funding, we are making the single largest investment in the program by directing nearly $33 million toward critical climate resilience projects throughout Massachusetts,” he said.

$205,479 was allocated to Chatham, Provincetown, Harwich, Mashpee, and Falmouth for assessing low lying roads in the region.

Chatham, Brewster, Harwich, and Orleans received $292,710 to fund the Pleasant Bay Climate Adaptation Action Plan.

$73,628 was given to the Town of Dennis for flood mitigation and storm drainage improvements in Pound Pond.

The Town of Mashpee received $469,037 to increase resilience to harmful algae blooms in Santuit Pond.

Oak Bluffs received $69,529 to perform a vulnerability assessment and permit level design of coastal resilience improvements for the Dukes County Ave Pump Station.

$80,089 was awarded to the Town of Yarmouth to fund the town’s Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan.

“Every year the real need for climate resilience funding becomes even more important for our municipal partners, who have remained steadfast in their commitment to the hard work of preparing their communities for climate change,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card.

“It is extremely gratifying to see more dollars than ever before being put towards local projects, such as drought mitigation, stormwater and culvert upgrades, and land acquisitions, which will have numerous positive impacts on the state’s residents for many years to come.”

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter