Governor Baker Announces Plans To Distribute Payments To 500,000 State Workers

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced plans to distribute payments of $500 to 500,000 state workers through the recently enacted COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay Program.

The payments represent $250 million of the $460 million program, itself part of the $4 billion allocated for the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I was pleased to sign the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program into law in December, and our Administration has worked quickly to design the parameters for the program with plans to efficiently begin distribution of these payments by the end of March,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“This program will support these workers who served our communities, especially early in the pandemic,” he said.

Individuals who earned at least $12,750 and whose total income was below 300% of the federal poverty level will be eligible for the payments.

The law used to designate those eligible established a range of parameters starting at a total 2020 yearly income of $38,280 for a single person household.

Individuals who received unemployment payments in 2020 and Commonwealth executive branch employees who received payments from the state will not be eligible for the first round of payments, which are expected to be mailed out by the end of March.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter